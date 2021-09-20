New CEO appointed at Crédit Agricole Romania

Theodor Cornel Stanescu, First Deputy CEO of Vista Bank was appointed CEO of Crédit Agricole Romania, having obtained the approval from the National Bank of Romania.

Stanescu has over 30 years working experience in financial and banking sector, graduated from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Finance, Banks and Accounting Faculty, and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) diploma from Sheffield University, United Kingdom. He is founding member of ACI Romania – Financial Markets Association.

Vista Bank has completed last week the acquisition of 100% shares in Crédit Agricole Romania. The two entities integration is expected to finalize next year. Until the completion of the merger, Vista Bank and Crédit Agricole Romania will operate independently and the customers of Crédit Agricole Romania will continue to address to Crédit Agricole Romania for all their banking services.