The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has convened its shareholders on September 29 to seek approval for investing in a new stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova.

“Approval of the Company’s participation in the share capital of a new stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova, according to the Note made available to shareholders on the BVB website in the Investors Relations/General Meetings of Shareholders section,” is the proposal included on the agenda.

Currently, the Republic of Moldova has two stock exchanges. According to Economedia, the Chișinău Stock Exchange’s license has expired, and the intention is to build the capital market around the Moldova Stock Exchange, a legal entity for several years but never authorized or operational.

The parties involved have reportedly been working on the new project for about a year, with the Bucharest Stock Exchange expected to hold a larger stake as an anchor investor, bringing in both technology and know-how. At present, BVB holds a 5% stake.

Alongside BVB, the shareholder structure will also include maib, the largest credit institution in the Republic of Moldova, Premier Energy, the country’s largest energy and gas distributor and supplier, a telecommunications company, as well as the Moldovan state, which intends to privatize several state-owned companies through stock listings.

The launch of the Moldova Stock Exchange has already been (TBC) scheduled for September 15, during Moldova Business Week 2025, which will take place in Chișinău between September 15–19.