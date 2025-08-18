FINANCIAL

Nicușor Dan: Romania Reaffirms Credibility After Fitch Rating

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

President Nicușor Dan stated on Monday, after Fitch Ratings confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook, that the 2026 budget and the step-by-step achievement of the objectives set for OECD accession will strengthen confidence in Romania. “Good news. Fitch Ratings confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook on Friday. I would like to remind that Standard & Poor’s also confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook on July 24,” President Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

“I reaffirm Romania’s seriousness towards foreign investors and financial markets. The 2026 budget and the gradual fulfillment of the objectives assumed for OECD accession by the end of 2026 will reinforce confidence in Romania,” the head of state added.

The international credit rating agency Fitch reconfirmed Romania’s sovereign rating at BBB-/F3 for long- and short-term foreign currency debt on Friday, while maintaining a negative outlook, the Ministry of Finance announced. “Fitch’s decision, in a sensitive fiscal and budgetary context, reconfirms confidence in the Romanian Government’s measures and plans,” stated Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that the only solution to address the country’s difficult financial situation is to adopt the second package of measures along with other packages, emphasizing that issues cannot be resolved “if concessions are made in one area or another,” and warning that doing so would return the country to the same challenging situation.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.