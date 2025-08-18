Nicușor Dan: Romania Reaffirms Credibility After Fitch Rating

President Nicușor Dan stated on Monday, after Fitch Ratings confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook, that the 2026 budget and the step-by-step achievement of the objectives set for OECD accession will strengthen confidence in Romania. “Good news. Fitch Ratings confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook on Friday. I would like to remind that Standard & Poor’s also confirmed Romania’s BBB- rating with a negative outlook on July 24,” President Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

“I reaffirm Romania’s seriousness towards foreign investors and financial markets. The 2026 budget and the gradual fulfillment of the objectives assumed for OECD accession by the end of 2026 will reinforce confidence in Romania,” the head of state added.

The international credit rating agency Fitch reconfirmed Romania’s sovereign rating at BBB-/F3 for long- and short-term foreign currency debt on Friday, while maintaining a negative outlook, the Ministry of Finance announced. “Fitch’s decision, in a sensitive fiscal and budgetary context, reconfirms confidence in the Romanian Government’s measures and plans,” stated Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that the only solution to address the country’s difficult financial situation is to adopt the second package of measures along with other packages, emphasizing that issues cannot be resolved “if concessions are made in one area or another,” and warning that doing so would return the country to the same challenging situation.