OMNIASIG Vienna Insurance Group this year celebrates three decades of activity in the Romanian market, during which it has contributed to the protection of millions of clients and the development of the insurance industry. Since its founding in 1995, OMNIASIG has issued approximately 35 million policies and settled nearly 4 million claims, with total payouts amounting to 18.4 billion RON. During the same period, the company achieved a cumulative gross written premium volume of approximately 30.7 billion RON, strengthening its position among the top insurers in Romania and leading the CASCO and Home Insurance segments.

Top 5 Claims Paid in 30 Years

57.95 million RON for a fire at an industrial components factory in 2023. 50.43 million RON following a fire at a spice factory in 2019. 37.10 million RON for a fire at a food products warehouse in 2022. 34.27 million RON for the explosion of a vegetable products factory in 2020. 32.75 million RON due to a banking fraud in 2012.

“Today we celebrate 30 years alongside Romanians and the Romanian business environment. This anniversary reflects the past, present, and future, as well as the alignment between generations, values, and action—exactly what our anniversary concept expresses: SYNCHRONIZED FOR THE FUTURE. Our evolution and the results achieved so far confirm our solid position in the insurance market and support us to look ahead with confidence.

We prepare responsibly and with confidence for the future and commit to always stand by our clients, partners, employees, society, and vulnerable communities where we aim to make a real impact. We will continue developing products and services adapted to new generations, accelerate the digitalization of operations and processes, and make all necessary efforts to strengthen the role of insurance as a key pillar of financial security and life continuity,” stated Mihai Tecău, CEO of OMNIASIG Vienna Insurance Group, during the conference celebrating the company’s 30 years in Romania.

Growing Results in 2024

Last year, OMNIASIG recorded an approximate 17% increase in gross written premiums compared to 2023, reaching around 2.8 billion RON. During the same period, the company paid approximately 1.4 billion RON in claims across all business lines.

The most significant growth was recorded in the following lines: CASCO increased by approximately 12%; Property (+≈19%); Health Insurance rose by about 10%; Travel Insurance (+≈21%); and Motor Liability Insurance RCA (+≈23%). These solid results reinforced OMNIASIG’s presence among the top three insurers in the market and confirm the company’s growth strategy.

Synchronized for the Future: Strategic Investments in Digitalization

OMNIASIG’s investments in digitalization have radically transformed client interactions. Implemented solutions include the VClaims platform for digital claims management and the OMNIASIG mobile app, which is continuously updated and modernized. The app allows clients to purchase mandatory and optional home insurance, as well as access the full range of services offered by the OMNI+: clients can schedule appointments at any of approximately 1,500 partner clinics nationwide, track the status of their requests, view detailed coverage information, and request reimbursement for medical services.

Additionally, the company will soon launch ecoPILOT, an innovative telematics mobile app dedicated to CASCO clients, designed to reward safe driving behavior.

Market Study

These innovations go beyond technology and directly enhance the client experience. In 2025, an extensive market study conducted by the company in collaboration with Reveal Marketing Research confirmed high levels of trust and appreciation for OMNIASIG, viewed as a reliable, stable, and traditional insurer. According to the study, clients seek clear, simple, and accessible information, and OMNIASIG plays a key role in achieving this goal.

OMNIASIG clients are generally very satisfied with their experience with the brand, from purchase to claims settlement. Satisfaction is consistent across age, gender, and type of insurance, particularly for CASCO and home insurance. Another important finding from the study is that clients who have experienced a claim demonstrate greater loyalty and are more likely to recommend OMNIASIG. They perceive the claims process as clear, fast, and efficient. More than half of the clients reported having used at least one online service offered by OMNIASIG.