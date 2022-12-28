OMV Petrom and Romgaz, falls on the stock market due to surcharging crude oil, gas and refineries producers

The shares of OMV Petrom and Romgaz depreciated at noon on Wednesday at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) due to the solidarity tax prepared by the Government.

Thus, the shares of OMV Petrom fell by 4.61%, to 0.435 lei, and those of Romgaz by 3.5%, to 38.6 lei/share, while Rompetrol shares decreased by 3.07%, to 0.079 lei/share.

A new solidarity tax has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance, which is aimed at producers of crude oil, gas and refineries. Basically it is about overcharging. The contribution is applied in parallel with the profit tax levied by each member state from the companies in question that exceed by more than 20% the average taxable profits related to the financial years from 2018-2021, being an excess profit.

If the taxable/accounting profits from 2022 and 2023 exceed the average taxable profits by more than 20% compared to the average taxable/accounting profits of the period 2018-2022, they are taxed at a rate of 60%. The deadline for declaration and payment is until the 25th of June inclusive of the following year or until the 25th of the sixth month inclusive, from the close of the amended fiscal year.