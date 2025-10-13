One United Properties announces the establishment of a Global Advisory Board. The four-member Advisory Board will support the Company’s Board of Directors by providing strategic guidance, global insight, and high-level networking opportunities, as the impact of One United Properties on the Romanian economy continues to grow and the company strengthens its international positioning.

“As we continue to grow our business and engage with increasingly diverse stakeholders, it is essential that we remain connected to the dynamics shaping global markets, policy, and capital flows. The Global Advisory Board will strengthen our access to strategic conversations and international decision-makers, while providing a valuable outside-in perspective on the opportunities ahead,” stated Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties.

The Global Advisory Board is chaired by Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties and includes Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and co-CEO of the Company, alongside, initially, two international members with extensive experience in diplomacy, business, and global policy – Nicole S. Guedj and Edward “Ed” McMullen.

Nicole S. Guedj is a French lawyer and politician with a career spanning human rights, business law, real estate and insurance. She served as Secretary of State for Justice under President Jacques Chirac, where she was responsible for real estate programs and created France’s Amber Alert system. She has advised leading companies, executives and investment funds, and later worked alongside Emmanuel Macron, first as Minister of the Economy and then as President, on international investment initiatives. Recognized for her integrity and influence, she is active advisor on growth strategies and cross-border relations. In 2009 she was appointed as President of the France-Israel Foundation.

Edward “Ed” McMullen is an American diplomat, businessman, and public affairs executive with over 30 years of experience in investment and politics. He served as U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein (2017–2021), advancing foreign direct investment and strengthening bilateral ties. A former founder of McMullen Public Affairs and adviser to Fortune 25 companies, he also served as policy adviser to the McCain, Romney, and Trump presidential campaigns and congressional leaders, including Senator Lindsey Graham. He is currently a private equity partner in London, serves on boards in Europe and North America, and advises corporations and investors on cross-border growth.

The Global Advisory Board will operate in a purely consultative capacity. Its remit includes providing input on strategic direction, stakeholder engagement, networking, and geopolitical and reputation management across international markets. The Advisory Board holds no executive or fiduciary authority, with all final decisions remaining with the Board of Directors of One United Properties.