One United Properties partners up with Raiffeisen Bank International

One United Properties, a green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, entered an agreement with Raiffeisen Bank International for the provision of capital markets-related services. Under the partnership agreement, Raiffeisen Bank International AG will deliver market making services for ONE shares, as well as will provide research coverage on ONE stock. Moreover, Raiffeisen Bank International’s affiliate Raiffeisen Centrobank AG will also launch four structured products – two turbo certificates and two warrants with ONE shares acting as underlying.

“We are thrilled to begin our collaboration with Raiffeisen Bank International and consequently expand our reach towards Austrian institutional investors. Since our debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, we have paid a lot of attention to ensuring that One United Properties is a company on the radar of global investors. As a result, we are currently one of the most covered Romanian stocks, benefitting from research coverage from six analysts, including an analyst from Raiffeisen Bank International. At the same time, we continue to focus on ensuring high liquidity that can support entry of significant investors into our shareholding as well as launching new products which can attract more savvy investors, such as turbo certificates and warrants,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

Under the agreement concluded between the two entities, Raiffeisen Bank International will provide market making services for ONE shares. The minimum volume corresponding to the firm bid-ask quotes provided by Raiffeisen Bank International will be 100,000 shares, with the maximum spread between the bid and ask being 1.75%. Raiffeisen will deliver the market making services during a minimum of 70% of a trading session. The market making services will be launched in the first week of 2022. Raiffeisen Bank International is the second market marker for One United Properties, the company already benefitting from these services delivered by Romanian brokerage house BRK Financial Group.

In parallel, Raiffeisen Bank International will initiate research coverage on ONE shares, which will be distributed to the Bank’s vast investor database. One United Properties is currently amongst the most covered Romanian stocks, benefitting from the coverage of six local and international research analysts.

One United Properties is the third-largest entrepreneurial company listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as well as the largest real estate developer listed on the local capital market. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12th, 2021, following a successful IPO, during which the company raised 260 million lei for further developments in both the residential and office segments. As of September 20th, 2021, ONE shares are included in the BET index, which follows the evolution of the 19 most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and as of December 20th, 2021, in the FTSE Russell index for Emerging Markets, FTSE Global All Cap.