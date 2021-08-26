Online app enabling authorization on the non-banking financial market

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has launched an online tool that enables the process of authorization on the non-banking financial market which is part of the institution’s strategy to digitize its activity.

Therefore, a list is available encompassing with all the necessary documents in the process of authorization on all three markets, as well as the normative acts that regulate the process.

“We bring new, digital solutions to come to the support of citizens, as well as companies. ASF must be an institution that works in the interest of the consumer, and this new online instrument represents one of the projects done in this sense,” said the ASF Head, Nicu Marcu.

He added that the new online section will soon have new facilities and will become an interactive portal, with possibilities to upload documents and use electronic signatures.

The Financial Supervisory Authority was established in 2013 to regulate and oversee the insurance market, the private pensions market, as well as the capital market.