OTP Bank launches the Micro Department, dedicated to financing local entrepreneurs

OTP Bank Romania has established its Micro Department, through which it provides dedicated financing and consulting services for small companies, with a turnover of up to one million euros per year.

Through the new specialized direction, OTP Bank aims to support the business environment and liberal professions with banking products and solutions adapted to the specific needs and size of this type of entrepreneurial companies, which usually do not have sufficient own resources to support the proper development of the business, and which are also the most affected in times of economic downturn nation-wide.

The Micro Department will operate within the Retail Division, coordinated by Roxana Hidan, Deputy General Manager, Retail Division, and the position of Director of the Department rests with Radu Râmbeț.

„The new development of OTP Bank services, by launching the Micro Department, is part of our orientation towards the entrepreneurial environment and supporting the activity of this segment of companies of high importance at national level. It is also a new step in the bank’s development strategy for the next five years – Apollo, announced last year, through which, together with a dedicated team and customized products, we will focus on small companies in Romania,” said Roxana Hidan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Retail Division, OTP Bank Romania.

The services of the Micro Department for companies with businesses of up to one million euros, which represent the largest share of more than 1 million active companies in Romania, are available through the OTP Bank branch network, and entrepreneurs are advised by specialized personnel dedicated to building optimal financial packages for development and investment.

The Micro department incorporates product management and development activities, consulting, and specialized sales for entrepreneurs.