OTP Bank obtains new additional guarantee ceiling for the IMM Invest Romania Program

OTP Bank Romania has obtained a third increase of the credit guarantee ceiling for small and medium entreprises granted within the IMM Invest Romania Program, carried out through the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The new amount granted to OTP Bank for the IMM Invest program amounts to 175 million lei. The new increase is granted by FNGCIMM after last year OTP Bank obtained two conseccutive supplementation of the guarantee ceiling for the IMM Invest Program, as the amount initially granted has been already used in full.

“Since its inception, we have intensely promoted the IMM Invest program among our clients because we understood the benefits it brings to the business environment and, most importantly, we have reconfigured our internal structure and increased our team so that we are able to support the SME’s segment as efficiently as possible through specific solutions. I like to believe that the partnership with FNGCIMM is based on a well-deserved trust and I am grateful that we were able to join forces for this common goal of supporting the economy. Through this new supplement, we continue our mission, that of being in solidarity with our partners”, said Roxana Hidan, Deputy CEO, Business Division Coordinator, OTP Bank Romania.

The IMM Invest program is a viable solution for companies that are facing a temporary lack of liquidity or that need to adapt their business plans to the particular evolution of the business environment.

For OTP Bank, IMM Invest represents a significant stake of the total loans granted to small, medium, and micro companies, even since the beginning of the program.

Representatives of companies that want to benefit from state-guaranteed loans, with subsidized costs according to the law, may fill in the special form created on the OTP Bank website and will receive personalized assistance for accessing credit solutions through the IMM Invest Program: https://www.otpbank.ro/en/sme/loans/imm-invest-romania.