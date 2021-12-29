OTP Bank Romania increases the share capital for the second time this year

OTP Bank Romania announces it´s second share capital increase this year, this time with more than 200 million lei.

OTP Bank reports a steady increase in lending and saving activities for the main business lines, at the same time with the execution of the Apollo growth strategy and several other transformation programs. Such results are based upon constant investments in digitalization and improvement projects, as well as in the expansion of the team, which implies the need for additional share capital.

Therefore, the General Shareholders Meeting held on December 15, 2021, approved the share capital increase of OTP Bank Romania with the amount of 200,000,160 lei through a capital cash contribution subscribed and paid by the OTP Bank Nyrt shareholder. As a result of the increase, 833,334 new shares were issued, with a nominal value of 240 lei each.

Thus, the current subscribed and paid-in share capital of the bank is 2,279,253,360 lei, representing a total number of 9,496,889 registered shares with a nominal value of 240 lei each.

Due to this increase, the shareholder structure is the following:

OTP Bank Nyrt. holds 9,496,885 registered shares and a capital participation of 2,279,252,400 lei, representing 99,9999578809439% of total share capital. Merkantil Bank Zrt. holds 4 (four) registered shares and a participation of 960 lei, representing 0,0000421190561% of total share capital.

The capital increase was registered in the Trade Register’s database on December 20, 2021.