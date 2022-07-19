OTP Bank Romania joins the Start-up Nation 2022 program

OTP Bank Romania was selected by the state to join the Start-up Nation 2022 program implemented by the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship. The program provisions a non-reimbursable financial aid granted by the state, within the maximum limit of 200,000 lei, for each start-up established after January 1, 2020, and that meets the eligibility criteria mentioned in the program.

After accessing the state program, entrepreneurs can open a dedicated grant account and apply for a bridge financing of 100% of the non-reimbursable and guaranteed financial aid, up to 80% of the loan value granted by FNGCIMM. They also have access to a dedicated current account package with zero fees for operations and receipts, card administration and Internet banking, depending on the specifics of each package and the transactional activity of each client.

“During the last two years, marked by the pandemic, we have witnessed the agility, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit shown by start-ups in Romania. Accessing various government instruments in the next period becomes a necessity not only for Romanian capital, but especially for facilitating the growth of the entrepreneurial environment. Now, more than ever, we want to help the entrepreneurial sector, and us joining the Start-up Nation program is a support point for local entrepreneurial initiatives and, implicitly, for stimulating economic growth by encouraging the establishment of new companies. We expect a good performance of the program and we will provide beneficiaries a good and affordable financing cost, but especially a comprehensive experience for customers,” said Gyula Fatér, CEO of OTP Bank Romania.

Entrepreneurs can apply for the Start-up Nation 2022 program between July 19 and September 1st, on the website of the Ministry of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship.