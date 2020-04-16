OTP joins IMM Invest to support SMEs in need during COVID-19 crisis

OTP Bank has announced that in order to support SMEs facing economic difficulties and liquidity shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has joined the Guarantee and Payment Grants Convention and to play an active role in the Program for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises – IMM INVEST ROMANIA.

“We understand the urgency and the need to support Romanian entrepreneurs, especially in this extremely difficult context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We want, together with them and other players in the banking system, to restart the Romanian economy quickly, to restart the engines and provide incentives for the businesses that need our support. We want to join the governmental program IMM Invest and we consider it a great help for the companies in difficulty as both the interest rate and the guarantee and risk commissions are fully supported from the state budget within a state aid / de minimis scheme”, said Alexandru Neagu, director for SMEs at OTP Bank.

SMEs in Romania wishing to apply for loans granted under the IMM Invest Program must register online starting Friday, April 17, at 10:00 am on the IMM Invest portal, and choose a Bank to collaborate with. Following the submission of the request, FNGCIMM will send to the selected bank the documents registered by the client within the platform, as well as the agreement regarding the eligibility of the beneficiary. Next, the bank manages the process, so that the state aid is well used, in the interest of the Romanian business and economy.