Over 90,000 Euros erased from a consumer’s debt

Negotiations between consumers and banks were resolved in just 25 days in 2022, being the best average since the establishment of the Center for Alternative Dispute Resolution in Banking (CSALB).

The fastest deals were completed in 2022 in a single day (10 cases), but there were also 13 much more difficult negotiations that ended after 150 days. Negotiations are free for consumers and the decision reached (even in such a short time) has the force of a court decision.

Within the CSALB, a bank agreed to write off 446,000 lei from a consumer’s credit balance, on the condition that the two co-debtors pay the amount of 800,000 lei and thus conclude a loan contracted in 2007.

Alina Radu, CSALB conciliator and lawyer: “It is a unique case not only because of the sums involved, but also because of the effort made by both parties to reach a compromise. The consumer requested conciliation because he had made several restructurings of this loan and failed to meet repayment deadlines. Basically, he could no longer pay the high rates he had committed to.The scenario proposed by the consumer was for the bank to reduce the balance from 1.2 million lei to 960 thousand lei, and for the remaining debt to be paid over the next ten years. The initial scenario with which the bank came to conciliation was to extend the payment term by only a few months and not to grant any discount, taking into account that the execution procedures had already started for this loan. From here began the negotiations that lasted 165 days and in which we held more than 10 rounds of negotiations.

The particularity of the case is not only the discount offered by the bank, but also the effort and resources committed by the consumer. I can say that in the negotiation we reached the middle: we obtained a short payment term for the 800 thousand lei, as the bank wanted and a consistent reduction of the balance, of more than 400 thousand lei, as the consumer wanted . Fortunately, the consumer managed to obtain another loan, from another bank, and paid the amount of 800 thousand lei in full, as requested by the bank. It was one of the few cases where both sides made serious compromises and involved great financial effort.”

Alexandru Păunescu, the representative of the National Bank of Romania in the CSALB Coordination Board: “The case resolved within the CSALB, in which we find a significant amount deleted by a bank from a consumer’s balance, shows two things: first of all, the fact that banks are open to negotiations with all categories of consumers, because even those who have a good financial situation may have difficulties in paying their debts. Secondly, the case shows an economic reality in which our warning about postponing the purchase of a mortgage loan in a period of high interest rates has relevance depending on the type of consumer: for those with limited financial possibilities, the decision of a loan could be risky in in relation to your own situation. Things are not the same for those who take loans for investments or who have a high level of income.Since some people are eligible to get financing that will allow them to pay 800 thousand lei to close another loan, taking out a new loan will create less difficulties for them, even if we are currently talking about interest large and difficult macroeconomic conditions.

For consumers with average incomes, however, any 100 lei extra in the rate counts. Although ROBOR has fallen, and inflation seems to follow a downward trend, the context urges us to be cautious, at least this year. Rather than taking out a loan now, at a high interest rate and thinking that this interest rate can be reduced in the hard-to-foreseeable future, it could be a more advantageous option at the moment to save the sums related to the installments for the purchase you are making at the bank want. In this way you also practice the ease or difficulty, as the case may be, with which you will pay the installments in the near future, you form a discipline for saving and repaying a loan and you earn both a more consistent advance for the desired credit and security during this period of uncertainties.It is not at all shocking (as some media publications have cataloged it) the recommendation for frugality, prudence and thorough analysis before contracting a loan for a long period! Especially since this recommendation comes at a time of financial unpredictability, and the history of the last 15 years shows us that everything that happened internationally was felt strongly by Romanian consumers as well: starting with the financial crisis of 2008-2009, continuing with the difficulties generated by the appreciation of the Swiss franc in 2015 and finally with the health crisis of 2020 and the significant price increases mainly generated by the ongoing war on our borders.”

In the first two months of this year, 550 negotiation requests were registered (355 addressed to banks and 195 for IFNs), from which 130 conciliation files were formed (128 in relation to banks and 2 in relation to IFN- hours). Another 75 requests were settled directly by the parties, after referral to CSALB (25 with the banks and 50 with the IFNs).