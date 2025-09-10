Over Half of Romanians Use Digital Banking and Online Payments

Over 57% of Romanians use Internet Banking or Mobile Banking services to carry out transactions. Of these, 33% make payments online regularly—weekly or even more often—while another 24.5% use these services only occasionally, less than once a month, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparison platform FinZoom.ro.

More than 63% of respondents have used a bank card to make online purchases, and over 47% regularly use a card or bank account to pay their monthly bills. According to the survey, 27% use a card or bank account only occasionally for paying bills, while 26% pay utility bills exclusively in cash.

In physical stores, most Romanians pay both with cash and card (around 40%), while nearly the same proportion (37.5%) pay only in cash. About 23% of respondents pay exclusively with a card.

On the other hand, over 38% of respondents say they use Google Pay or Apple Wallet for in-store purchases directly with their phone—a percentage that has increased compared to previous years.

The survey was conducted online by the financial comparison platform FinZoom, at the request of CEC Bank, on a representative sample of approximately 1,200 respondents from across the country, reflecting internet users. 58% of respondents are employed, over 70% live in urban areas, and 40% have higher education or postgraduate studies.