Payment gateway launched in WELTHEE

Several opportunities are already available for more than 5,000 investors who used the app in the first 2 months after launch.

A new era of financial freedom begins! With the launch of the payment gateway in Welthee, the innovative investment platform in volatile markets, anyone can have access to calculated risk investment opportunities. In the application launchpad, the selected startups in the pre-sale stage are already available. These include TOKHIT, the first blockchain-based social network, or Superkoin.

About 5,000 people around the world downloaded the Welthee application in the first 2 months after its launch, three times more than the initial estimates, which demonstrates the extraordinary interest and also confirms the vision of businessman Cristian Voaideș, the founder of Welthee, on financial independence, digitization and decentralization. These investors, from all continents, also participated in the pre-sale round, enjoying the financial opportunities that the product brings. The round will end soon, but by then the cryptocurrency has a one-time cost of $ 0.06, and it will increase to $ 0.1.

Welthee, the Beta version, was launched in 2021, combining a futuristic idea about calculating investment risk and the possibilities brought by web 3.0. The Welthee currency and the digital wallet that the application offers, allowing inter-currency exchange and instant payment, will revolutionize the way each person, experienced investor or at the beginning of the road, will own and deposit money.

“We are at the beginning of a new financial era and Welthee is the ‘train’ to this future. The platform was enthusiastically received in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, and we are delighted with the enthusiasm with which we were greeted in Dubai. We aim to offer financial freedom and full control over the finances of all those who understand and want to enjoy the benefits of decentralized infrastructure,” said Cristian Voaideș, founder of Welthee.