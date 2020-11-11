Potatoes and rents saw the highest price hikes in Romania last month

Consumer prices were up 2.2% in October 2020 compared to October 2019. The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 1.8%, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average consumer price rate based on the CPI over the last 12 months (November 2019-October 2020) as compared to the previous 12 months (November 2018-October 2019) is 2.9%. The average rate based on the HICP is 2.7%.

Potatoes, rent and footwear have become the most expensive in Romania in October, against September, while the prices of citrus and other southern fruit, of fridges and air transport services have dropped.

Rent has been up by 0.49% in October 2020 as against September 2020, and by 2.32% compared to December 2019.



Air transport costs have been cheaper in October by 16.41% as against September and by 8.36% compared to December 2019.

Leather footwear was more expensive by 0.85% in October compared to September and by 1.79% as against December last year.

Refrigerators and freezers have been cheaper by 0.20% in October as against September, but more expensive by 1.64% as against December last year.