Raffeisen Bank lists its second issue of sustainable bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Raiffeisen Bank, a major player in Romania’s banking sector, is listing, on Wednesday, November 2, its second issue of sustainable bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), to a value of RON 325.5 mn. The bonds, which will be traded on the Regulated Market under the ticker symbol RBRO27B, are the second sustainable bonds issue Raiffeisen has listed on the BVB and its sixth issue of tradeable bonds on the stock market, with all six of its issued bonds reaching a total value of RON 3.3 bn. The senior, eligible, ordinary, sustainable bonds, denominated in RON, enter trading today, November 2, and have a 5-year maturity period ending on October 18, 2027, and a fixed annual interest rate of 9.404%.

“In spite of the difficult geopolitical context, market conditions, and capital market volatility, we are upholding our commitment to responsible banking and are listing a new ESG-format bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, successfully issued in accordance with Raiffeisen’s Sustainable Bond Framework. The issue will allow us to direct the funds we raise into projects making a valuable contribution to the community and the surrounding environment”, said Romulus Mircea, Director of Assets and Liabilities Management, Raiffeisen Bank.

“Raiffeisen Bank is returning with its second issue of sustainable bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the first of which, worth RON 500.85 mn, was issued in August this year. We are delighted to see the Raiffeisen team’s commitment to contributing to sustainable economic development in Romania. With every new issue of sustainable bonds, we show that the Stock Exchange is a viable instrument through which we can build the basis for a responsible economy. We support initiatives that play a part in the transition to a green economy and hope to see more and more projects dedicated to sustainability at the Bucharest Stock Exchange”, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The funds raised will be used to finance and refinance, partly or wholly, new or existing eligible loans with distinct environmental benefits, such as Eligible Social and Green Loans, with a minimum of 50% allocated to those in the social category. Up to 100% of the remainder will be allocated to those in the green category under the eligibility criteria defined in the Issuer Framework for the Issuance of Bank Sustainability Bonds.

