Raiffeisen Bank appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Raiffeisen Bank announces a new nomination in the bank’s management team. The Raiffeisen Bank’s Supervisory Board appointed Alina Rus as Chief Financial Officer and member of the management Board. The nomination will become effective after obtaining the authorization from the National Bank of Romania. Alina has been part of Raiffeisen Bank’s team for almost 20 years and has extensive experience in credit risk management for SMEs and corporations, including in the analysis and management of risk processes, as well as in the field of regulations. Since 2015 until now Alina has led the credit risk management activities for SMEs and Corporations.

“I am glad that Alina will complete our executive management team and I am sure that she will be able to have a significant contribution. She has outstanding skills as a leader and very well understands needs of business. We are looking forward to an interesting and challenging period in which we will be contributing to our bank transformation and to our achievement as organization.”, said Zdenek Romanek, President and CEO at Raiffeisen Bank.

At this moment, the management Board of Raiffeisen Bank consists of seven members : Zdenek Romanek – President & CEO, Cristian Sporis – Vice-President of Corporations, Vladimir Kalinov – Vice-President Retail, Mircea Busuioceanu – Vice-President Risk (CRO), Bogdan Popa, Vice-President Operations and IT (COO), Mihail Ion – Vice-president of Capital Markets, Investment Banking services and Personal Financial Planning and Alina Rus who joins today as Vice-President and CFO. Mihai and Alina are in the process of being authorized by the National Bank of Romania.

Alina Rus joined the Raiffeisen Bank team in 2003 working in the IT division, and since 2004 she has been part of the Risk division, the financial analysis department. In 2008 she became director of the Financial Analysis and Rating team and in 2015 executive director, coordinating the credit risk area for the non-retail segments of the bank.