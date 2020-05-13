Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that on Thursday, May 14th, Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB’s Regulated Market.
|Value of the bonds (RON)
|Number of bonds
|Face value/ bond
|Interest
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|480,000,000
|960
|RON 500,000
|ROBOR3M + 3.5% p.a., payable on a quartely basis
|December 19th, 2019
|December 19th, 2029
The bonds were bought through a private placement by institutional investors.