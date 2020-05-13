Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that on Thursday, May 14th, Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB’s Regulated Market.

Value of the bonds (RON) Number of bonds Face value/ bond Interest Issue date Maturity date 480,000,000 960 RON 500,000 ROBOR3M + 3.5% p.a., payable on a quartely basis December 19th, 2019 December 19th, 2029

The bonds were bought through a private placement by institutional investors.