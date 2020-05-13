BANKSFINANCIALSTOCK EXCHANGE

Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB

By Romania Journal
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that on Thursday, May 14th, Raiffeisen Bank corporate bonds will start trading on BVB’s Regulated Market.

Value of the bonds (RON) Number of bonds Face value/ bond Interest Issue date Maturity date
480,000,000 960 RON 500,000 ROBOR3M + 3.5% p.a., payable on a quartely basis December 19th, 2019 December 19th, 2029

 

The bonds were bought through a private placement by institutional investors.

Romania Journal
