Raiffeisen – UniCredit consortium successfully conclude € 65.2 M syndicated loan for Greenvolt

UniCredit Bank Romania has successfully completed a syndicated loan with Raiffeisen Bank International and Raiffeisen Bank Romania, offering a total financing of 65.2 million euros for Greenvolt – Energias Renováveis ​​SA, for the acquisition, through its subsidiary V-Ridium Solar 45, of the 45 MWh photovoltaic plant LJG Greensource, the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, located in Giurgiu County. V-Ridium Solar 45 is a Romanian entity owned by the renewable energy investment arm of V-Ridium-Greenvolt.

V-Ridium / GreenVolt was assisted in this transaction by Florin Vasilică, Managing Partner at NewBridge Capital as an exclusive consultant for the M&A transaction and credit contracting, by MPR | Partners for legal due diligence and for the documentation regarding the M&A process. and other aspects associated with it, by EY Romania for financial due diligence and for fiscal and accounting structuring issues, and by Wind Consultants for technical due diligence.

For this “club loan” type financing, granted for a period of 6.5 years, UniCredit Bank participated with a 50% share and acted as Aranjor and Hedging Provider. Raiffeisen Bank International, which participated with a 25% stake, acted as Aranjor and Hedging Provider, while Raiffeisen Bank SA, which participated with a 25% stake, acted as Aranjor, Agent and Security Agent .

The banks were assisted by CMS Romania in this transaction.