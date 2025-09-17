Revolut Bank UAB has appointed Florina Moisei as the new Country Manager of its Romanian branch, Revolut Bank UAB Vilnius Sucursala București. The appointment reinforces Revolut’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Romania, a core market with over 4.5 million.

Florina Moisei brings over 20 years of experience in the financial-banking sector, with strong focus on risk management, operational efficiency, and business development, having held senior executive roles at Access Financial Services IFN, after starting her banking career at UniCredit. In her new position, she will oversee local operations and work closely with the Revolut team to enhance the company’s position as a primary bank for Romanian customers.

Gianmaria Scocca, Head of Revolut Branches, commented: ”We are thrilled to have Florina as a leader of our Romanian team. Her deep understanding of the local financial industry and her proven track record in leading complex projects will be invaluable. Romania is a pivotal market for us, and we are confident that Florina’s leadership will help us further strengthen our regulatory relationships and build a trusted, sustainably growing banking institution.”

Florina Moisei, Country Manager RBUAB, said: ”Having followed Revolut’s remarkable journey, I am honoured to join this team and help shape its future in Romania. Revolut has already made a significant impact on how Romanians manage their money, and I am excited to work with our talented local team to enhance our services and bring more value to our customers. Our goal is to make Revolut the top choice for innovative and accessible banking in Romania.”

Since launching its Romanian branch in November 2024, Revolut has continued to attract top talent from the local banking and fintech sectors. Experts in banking operations, FinCrime, and compliance joined the team, supporting localisation of products and services for customer needs.