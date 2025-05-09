ROBOR 3-Month Rate Hits 2-Year High as Interest Rates Climb
A new increase in the ROBOR index was recorded on Friday. Thus, the mortgages of those who borrowed in lei at variable interest rates before May 2019 continue to increase. The 3-month ROBOR index rose to 7.31%. On Monday, it was 5.9%.
The three-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, rose on Friday to 7.31% per annum, from 7.25% per annum in the previous meeting, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
A similar value of the 3-month ROBOR index was also recorded on January 17, 2023. On May 9, 2024, the three-month ROBOR was 6.05% per annum, and at the beginning of this year it was 5.92% per annum.
The six-month index, used in calculating interest on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, rose to 7.45%, from 7.31%, on Thursday, and the 12-month ROBOR to 7.46%, from 7.30%.
Regarding the consumer credit reference index (IRCC), regulated by GEO 19/2019, it is 5.55% per year, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from the previous quarter’s 5.66%.
