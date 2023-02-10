ROBOR reached the minimum of the last 7 months

The 3-month ROBOR index, according to which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, fell on Friday to 7.11% per year, from 7.14% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The last time the index had a close value was on July 15, 2022, when it was at the level of 7.09%. At the beginning of last year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum, and at the beginning of this year it had risen to 7.56%.

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, fell to 7.45% per annum from 7.47%, while the 12-month ROBOR fell to 7.84 % per year, from 7.85%.

As for the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), it is 5.71% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions from the third quarter of 2022, up from the one published previously with three months, of 4.06%.