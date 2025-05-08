FINANCIALBANKSTOP NEWS

ROBOR Surges Sharply as Lei Interest Rates Climb Rapidly

By Romania Journal
The 3-month Robor index, which calculates interest rates on lei loans granted until May 2019, rose to 7.25% on Thursday, from 6.47% on Wednesday. It is the third consecutive day of growth. On the foreign exchange market, one euro is quoted at 5,128 lei. The National Bank of Romania will publish the official exchange rate at 1 p.m. Yesterday, the National Bank of Romania quoted the European currency at 5.0991 lei, a record high.

ROBOR (Romanian Interbank Offer Rate) is the average interest rate at which Romanian banking institutions borrow from each other, in lei, and its evolution is mainly linked to the level of liquidity in the market. IRCC will be 5.55% during the period April 1, 2025 – June 30, 2025. The reference index for consumer loans (IRCC) has decreased from 5.66%.

The IRCC is calculated based on the average interest rate at which banks lend to each other and is applied with a delay of one quarter compared to the reference period. The index is set daily by the NBR, as the arithmetic average of the quotes used by ten banks selected by the National Bank.

Romania Journal
