ROBOR Surges Sharply as Lei Interest Rates Climb Rapidly

ROBOR (Romanian Interbank Offer Rate) is the average interest rate at which Romanian banking institutions borrow from each other, in lei, and its evolution is mainly linked to the level of liquidity in the market. IRCC will be 5.55% during the period April 1, 2025 – June 30, 2025. The reference index for consumer loans (IRCC) has decreased from 5.66%.
The IRCC is calculated based on the average interest rate at which banks lend to each other and is applied with a delay of one quarter compared to the reference period. The index is set daily by the NBR, as the arithmetic average of the quotes used by ten banks selected by the National Bank.
