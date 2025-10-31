Romania Borrows in Lei Below 7% Interest for First Time This Year

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that a successful operation had been carried out to reduce the refinancing risk of the government’s public debt.

“The operation consisted of exchanging several series of short-term government bonds for a new series of long-term bonds, thus pushing repayment obligations further into the future. Specifically, the Ministry exchanged bonds maturing on April 22, 2026, and June 24, 2026, for a new series of bonds with a much longer maturity, set for April 25, 2035, totaling 450.65 million lei. Through such biweekly operations, the Ministry of Finance aims to reduce refinancing risk, which can influence the government’s borrowing costs,” the Ministry stated.

Officials added that the operation attracted strong investor demand, reaching 836.34 million lei. Following the auction, the Ministry allocated 450 million lei, achieving a maximum accepted yield of 6.93%.

This yield — representing the cost paid by the state to borrow — although still relatively high, is the lowest obtained this year for a residual maturity of around 10 years, the Ministry of Finance noted.

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare explained that obtaining a borrowing cost below 7% proves that the commitments made in dialogue with the European Commission are being validated by the markets.

“This transaction is an important component of our risk management strategy. Securing a long-term borrowing cost of 6.93% — the lowest this year, though still elevated — is not a coincidence, but proof that fiscal discipline and our commitments to the European Commission are being validated by the markets. Through pre-financing and extending debt maturities, we ensure that we avoid additional pressure on state costs, turning investor confidence into tangible, lasting benefits for the public budget,” Nazare said.

The Ministry also mentioned that a similar yield had been achieved during a government bond issue on November 11, 2024, while generally, higher levels exceeding 7% were recorded throughout the current year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this favorable development is the result of a prudent approach, including a pre-financing policy — securing funds in advance for the current year’s financing needs. With a total financing requirement of 259 billion lei, the plan’s completion rate has reached 95.3%, ensuring the availability of resources without exerting additional pressure on the government’s borrowing costs.

“The gradual reduction in medium- and long-term financing costs — which have fallen below 7% for the first time this year — is also supported by improved investor sentiment. This improvement reflects the government’s fiscal consolidation program and the adjustment of public finances to align with the trajectory agreed upon with the European Commission, as well as the confirmation of Romania’s investment-grade rating by credit rating agencies,” the statement added.

The Ministry of Finance further noted that the cumulative effect of these measures is reflected in a downward trend in financing costs. Compared to the first half of September, yields have decreased by approximately 50–60 basis points (bps) across all maturities. Similar positive developments are seen in Eurobond markets (government securities issued in euros and U.S. dollars on foreign markets), where yields have fallen by 20–30 bps.