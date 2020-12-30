Romania has to pay EUR 11.2 M to the WB in 2021

Romania will have to pay EUR 11.2 million to the World Bank (WB) in 2021, from the loan taken out in 2009, according to the Ministry of Public Finance. The sum actually represents interests commissions.

The World Bank is the only institution that Romania has to reimburse money by 2023, as the loans from the EU and IMF were paid entirely, with the last installments being paid in 2019 (to the European Union) and in 2015 (to the International Monetary Fund).

Besides the sum to be paid in 2021, Romania has to pay over EUR 1 billion to the WB by 2023.

Romania took a stand-by loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2009, worth EUR 12,95 billion, which was part of a aid package of EUR 19.95 billion granted by IMF, EU and the World Bank.