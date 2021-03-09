Romania posts the sharpest GDP rise in the EU in the last quarter of 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2020, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

These declines follow a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020 (+12.5% in the euro area and +11.6% in the EU) and the sharpest decreases since the time series started in 1995 observed in the second quarter of 2020 (-11.6% in the euro area and -11.2% in the EU).

For the year 2020 as a whole, GDP fell by 6.6% in the euro area and by 6.2% in the EU, after +1.3% and +1.6% respectively in 2019.

Romania (+4.8%) recorded the sharpest increases of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Malta (+3.8%) Croatia and Greece (both +2.7%). The strongest declines were observed in Ireland (-5.1%) and Austria (-2.7%) , followed by Italy (-1.9%) and France (-1.4%).

During the fourth quarter of 2020, GDP in the United States increased by 1.0% compared with the previous

quarter (after +7.5% in the third quarter of 2020). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP decreased by 2.4% (after -2.8% in the previous quarter).

Employment growth in Member States

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Portugal, Estonia (both +1.9%) and Spain (+1.2%) recorded the highest growth of employment in persons compared with the previous quarter. The largest decreases were observed in Czechia, Croatia, Latvia and Malta (all -0.5%).

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, Eurostat estimates that in the fourth quarter of 2020, 206 million people were employed in the EU, of which 157.9 million were in the euro area.

In relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, employment in persons was 3.1 million in the euro area and 3.5 million in the EU below the level of the fourth quarter of 2019.