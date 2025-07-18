Romania Raises €4.7 Billion in One of the Largest International Bond Issuances in Its History

The Romanian Ministry of Finance has successfully raised the equivalent of €4.7 billion through a multi-tranche international bond issuance—marking the country’s third such operation in 2025 and the largest so far this year. The issuance was met with strong investor demand, highlighting global confidence in Romania’s fiscal strategy despite high borrowing costs and recent political uncertainty.

High Demand from Global Investors

Investor interest exceeded expectations, with total demand surpassing $9.5 billion for the U.S. dollar-denominated tranches and €4.5 billion for the euro tranche, excluding demand from lead managers. The bonds were oversubscribed by 2.8 times, with more than 240 institutional investors participating in the transaction. The funds were settled on July 16, 2025.

Romania Lowers Borrowing Costs Despite Market Volatility

Romania successfully reduced borrowing costs during the book-building process, driven by strong order momentum. Yield spreads narrowed by 40 basis points across all tranches compared to initial pricing guidance.

For the 5-year USD bonds, no new issue premium was paid, while the 10-year USD and euro-denominated bonds achieved negative new issue premiums of 3 and 10 basis points, respectively—meaning Romania borrowed below the prevailing secondary market rates.

Bond Issuance Details

The €4.7 billion was raised via three tranches:

$2 billion USD (5-year maturity): 5.772% yield, 5.750% coupon

$1.75 billion USD (10-year maturity): 6.642% yield, 6.625% coupon

€1.5 billion EUR (due July 2039 reopening): 6.530% yield, 6.750% coupon

The transaction was arranged by top-tier global financial institutions, including BofA Securities, Citigroup, Erste Group, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank, and Société Générale.

Strategic Financing and Investor Confidence

“This transaction confirms investor confidence in Romania’s ability to implement necessary reforms and address current imbalances,” said Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. “Despite political and geopolitical uncertainty, investor response has been overwhelmingly positive, recognizing the government’s commitment to fiscal sustainability.”

This issuance forms part of Romania’s broader 2025 external financing strategy, aiming to strengthen foreign exchange reserves and cover funding needs amid global market fluctuations.

Who Bought Romania’s Bonds?

EUR-Denominated Tranche (2039 maturity)

Asset managers : 67%

Hedge funds : 15%

Pension funds & insurers : 15%

Commercial/private banks : 2%

Sovereign funds & official institutions: 1%

Geographic breakdown:

Western Europe : 73%

CEE : 16%

America : 9%

Middle East : 1%

APAC: 1%

USD Tranches

5-Year Bonds

Western Europe: 68%

America: 25%

Middle East: 5%

APAC & CEE: 1% each

10-Year Bonds

Western Europe: 70%

America: 21%

Middle East, APAC & CEE: 3% each

Investor types (USD Tranches)

Real money asset managers : 76% (5-year), 80% (10-year)

Pension funds & insurers : 8%, 7%

Sovereign & official institutions : 2%, 1%

Banks : 2%, 3%

Hedge funds: 12%, 9%

Conclusion

Romania’s €4.7 billion Eurobond issuance marks a significant milestone in its fiscal calendar for 2025. The oversubscription and improved pricing conditions underscore strong investor confidence, even amid global uncertainties. The Ministry of Finance continues to position Romania as a reliable and stable investment destination within the international capital markets.