Romania revealed as the country most reliant on physical cash, survey says

In some countries physical cash still rules, despite the introduction of many digital payment methods.

Merchant Machine has taken an in-depth look at payment methods of different countries around the world to find the nations where physical cash still takes precedence.

Rank

Country

Cash Transaction (%)

Population Unbanked (%)

No. of ATMs per 100,000 adults

1

Romania

78%

42%

64.44

2

Egypt

55%

67%

20.07

3

Kazakhstan

60%

41%

85.94

4

Bulgaria

63%

28%

94.33

5

Ukraine

60%

37%

96.3

 

The full list:

  1. Romania

  2. Egypt

  3. Kazakhstan

  4. Bulgaria

  5. Ukraine

  6. Morocco

  7. Philippines

  8. Peru

  9. Hungary

  10. Vietnam

With over 70% of payments made in cash, Romania has been revealed as the country most reliant on physical cash. Nearly half (42%) of the Eastern European country population is unbanked showing that many of the citizens still cling to notes and coins.

In Norway, on the other hand, only 3% of transactions are made in cash. Whilst there are only 31.6 ATMs per 1000 adults, the research found that 100% of the population own a bank account.

