Romania Secures €500M EIB Loan for Sibiu-Pitești A1 Highway

The Romanian Government approved, in Thursday’s meeting, a memorandum on the negotiation of the financing contract between Romania and the European Investment Bank, worth 500 million euros, to support the A1 Motorway project – Co-financing related to EU cohesion funds and its signing, as well as for granting the signing authority to the Minister of Finance.

The European Investment Bank will support Romania in building the A1 Highway (Sibiu – Pitești) with a repayable financial assistance of up to €1 billion. The first financing agreement, worth €500 million, was signed on October 8, 2025, with a second loan of the same amount scheduled for January 2026, the government announced on Thursday.

The Sibiu-Pitești highway project, approved by government decision in 2019, spans 122 km. It has been financed through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020 and is included in the Transport Program 2021-2027, with total non-reimbursable external funding of approximately RON 9.27 billion (around €1.83 billion). The remaining cost up to the total project value will be covered by the state budget.

Both the first EIB loan and the second €500 million loan will help Romanian authorities cover the state budget contribution by financing the budget deficit created during project implementation. The loan must be drawn within three years of signing, in up to 10 tranches of at least €50 million each. The repayment period can extend up to 27 years for multiple installments, or 16 years for a single repayment.

- Advertisement -

ChatGPT said: Romania Extends A7 & A3 Motorway Deadlines with EIB Contract Updates

The Government approved on Thursday, by decision, the amendment of the financing contracts with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the A7 Motorway and A3 Motorway road infrastructure projects, co-financed by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, in order to extend the deadlines for completing the works – from December 2025 to the third quarter of 2026 for the A7 and the fourth quarter of 2026 for the A3.

According to a press release from the Executive, the conditions for the financial and technical implementation of loan contracts are thus updated, in order to accelerate investments in road infrastructure financed by European funds related to the PNRR.

Specifically, three amendments to the contracts concluded with the EIB were approved, which ensure the necessary financing for the implementation of two major road infrastructure projects included in the PNRR: A3 – sectors Nadăşelu – Mihăieşti (16.80 km), Mihăieşti – Zimbor (13.26 km), Zimbor – Poarta Sălajului (12.24 km); A7 – sectors Ploieşti – Buzău (63.25 km), Buzău – Focşani (82.44 km), Focşani – Bacău (95.9 km), Bacău – Paşcani (77.39 km).

“The first amendment concerns the financing contract for the A7 Motorway Romania – Co-financing related to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, signed in June 2023. The second amendment concerns the A3 Motorway Romania – Co-financing related to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, signed in November 2023. The third amendment concerns the contract for the A7 Motorway Romania – Co-financing related to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism B, signed in February 2024. The extension of the completion deadlines is necessary as a result of the delays recorded in the implementation of the two infrastructure projects, generated by technical and administrative factors,” the press release states. The approved amendments do not increase Romania’s financial obligations towards the EIB.