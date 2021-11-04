Romania to buy 37 electric trains from Alstom

The company Alstom Ferroviaria SpA (part of the European group Alstom) on Thursday won the tender to deliver 37 new electric trains for passenger transport kin Romania. The trains are purchased by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, through the Railway Reform Authority (ARF). These are the first electric trains that Romania will have, apart from the three that were produced in Craiova and are operated by Softrans. The financial offer of Alstom Feroviaria S.p.A. it was 1.3 billion lei without VAT.

The new trains of Romania are to be used on the following electrified routes of the CFR SA network

București Nord – Constanța

București Nord – Brașov – Arad – Timișoara

București Nord – Brașov – Cluj

Brașov – Deda – Cluj

București Nord – Brașov

București Nord – Iași

București Nord – Suceava

București Nord – Galați

București Nord – Craiova – Târgu Jiu – Petroșani- Simeria

București Nord – Craiova – Timișoara – Arad

Cluj – Timișoara

Cluj – Suceava – Iași

The 37 trains (20 from the basic contract and 17 from the activation of the additional option), will be the first electric trains bought by Romania, joining the three Hyperion electric trains produced in the country, in Craiova, and purchased by the private operator Softrans.

Electric trains (RE-IR) have a transport capacity of over 300 people / train, at a maximum speed of 160 km / h. To ensure the quality of the vehicles, the trains are purchased with repair services included, for at least 15 years.