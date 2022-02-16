Romanian IT startup secures USD 2 M financing

Romanian IT startup Archbee, founded by Romanian Dragoș Bulugean, has secured $ 2 million in funding from Global Founders Capital and Credo Ventures, after announcing in July 2021 that it had received a $ 1 million investment. from a group of investors, led by the Polish venture capital fund Inovo Venture Partners.

Archbee, founded in 2019 by Dragoș Bulugean, has created a platform that is used by the teams from the technology companies, in order to collaborate better in various projects. Basically, the platform connects technical teams – such as developers – with non-technical teams – such as product teams – in companies.

Through its spaces, teams can store large amounts of information needed in their projects. Archbee enables to quickly address certain issues that IT startups and other tech companies face, and also helps them finish their projects faster by tidying up their documentation business.

The platform is legally operating on the AiurLabs company, registered in Delaware state in the U.S.

Last year Archbee was accepted in the American business accelerator YCombinator, which also hosted former startups to develop and turn into big size businesses, Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe, Reddit, etc.