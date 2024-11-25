The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday morning’s session “in the red”, with all stock market indices declining after the results of the first round of the presidential elections put pro-Russian Călin Georgescu in first place.

The BET index has been de-correlated since the summer (July 24, 2024) with the evolution of the US stock indices, with which it has recorded a relatively close evolution in recent years. This indicates a decreasing buying pressure from foreign investors and even a possible more sustained presence in the sale.

An example is the trading session of November 19: both BET and the US indices started to sell aggressively around 16:00, Romanian time. The US market recovered, however, during the US stock market session, while the Bucharest stock exchange closed at 18:00 local time with a minus of 1.6%. Although it outlined a slight recovery the next day, this failed to be sustained. BET is now down more than 10% from its significant high on July 24, which coincides with the high on July 24, 2007, and marks a 17-year cycle. In comparison, U.S. stock indexes have continued to rise since the summer and are up more than 25% year-to-date.

All this dynamics indicate a possible de-risking process for the local market (emerging markets in general) of external managers, in the context of several risks looming on the horizon for Romania and the stock markets in general, from 2025 onwards. However, a 10% correction for BET is healthy after the massive almost vertical rally started in November 2022 .