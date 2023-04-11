Romanians lent the state over 3 billion lei through spring Fidelis programme
The Romanians borrowed from the state through the spring Fidelis programme (2023), the total value of the subscriptions being just over 3 billion lei. The most attractive were the euro tranches, being the equivalent of 2.33 billion lei, at today’s NBR exchange rate.
There are five installments
1 year (lei) for blood donors: 164.4 million lei
1 year (lei) – 371.9 million lei
3 years lei – 179.3 million lei
1 year euro – 198.5 million euro
5 years euros – 274.7 million euros.
The subscription ended on Monday, and in a few days it will be listed on the Romanian capital market.
Interest rates are 6.7 – 7.25%/year (with maturities of 1-3 years) per lei and 3.7 – 5.8% (for 1-5 years) per euro.
The installment for blood donors is for one year and has an interest rate of 7.7%, and the minimum subscription threshold is 500 lei.