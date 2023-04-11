Romanians lent the state over 3 billion lei through spring Fidelis programme

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Romanians borrowed from the state through the spring Fidelis programme (2023), the total value of the subscriptions being just over 3 billion lei. The most attractive were the euro tranches, being the equivalent of 2.33 billion lei, at today’s NBR exchange rate.

There are five installments

1 year (lei) for blood donors: 164.4 million lei

1 year (lei) – 371.9 million lei

3 years lei – 179.3 million lei

1 year euro – 198.5 million euro

5 years euros – 274.7 million euros.

The subscription ended on Monday, and in a few days it will be listed on the Romanian capital market.

Interest rates are 6.7 – 7.25%/year (with maturities of 1-3 years) per lei and 3.7 – 5.8% (for 1-5 years) per euro.

The installment for blood donors is for one year and has an interest rate of 7.7%, and the minimum subscription threshold is 500 lei.