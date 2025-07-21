Romania’s Budget Deficit Remains Highest in the EU

Romania Still Has the Highest Budget Deficit in the EU, Despite Slight Improvement.

The seasonally adjusted government deficit declined in the first quarter of 2025 in both the European Union and the euro area, according to data published Monday by Eurostat. Despite a slight reduction compared to the previous quarter, Romania continues to record the highest deficit level in the EU, at 7.5% of GDP.

In Q1 2025, the deficit-to-GDP ratios in both the eurozone and the EU decreased compared to Q4 2024. Between January and March 2025, the seasonally adjusted government deficit stood at –2.9% of GDP in both the euro area and the EU, down from –3.1% in both cases during the previous quarter, Eurostat data show.

How Much Did Government Spending Increase?

In Q1 2025, total public revenue in the euro area reached 46.6% of GDP. This marked a slight decline from 46.7% in Q4 2024, driven by a nominal GDP increase that outpaced the seasonally adjusted rise in public revenues.

In absolute terms, seasonally adjusted total revenue in the eurozone increased by around €11 billion compared to Q4 2024.

Total public spending in the euro area amounted to 49.5% of GDP, a decrease from the previous quarter. This was due to a modest increase of about €2 billion in seasonally adjusted government spending, which was still outpaced by nominal GDP growth.

In the EU overall, total government revenue remained stable at 46.2% of GDP in Q1 2025, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Seasonally adjusted total revenue in the EU rose by approximately €21 billion compared to Q4 2024. Government spending in the EU fell to 49.1% of GDP, down from 49.5% in the previous quarter. However, total seasonally adjusted expenditures still increased by about €5 billion.

It is worth noting that the European Commission has recently urged Romania to implement additional measures to correct its budget imbalances, as the country has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since 2020.