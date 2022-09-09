Romania’s foreign trade deficit up by almost RON 6 bln this year

In July 2022, the FOB exports amounted to 7897.3 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 11218.0 million euro, a commercial deficit of 3320.7 million euro being registered, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).



Compared to July 2021, the exports increased by 24.1% and the imports increased by 31.2% in July 2022. In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, the FOB exports amounted to 52673.7 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 71442.3 million euro.

In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, the exports increased by 23.9% and the imports increased by 29.0%, compared to the period 1.I–31.VII 2021.

In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, the FOB–CIF trade deficit was of 18768.6 million euro, 5882.0 million euro more than in the period 1.I–31.VII 2021.

In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (41.8% for export and 32.4% for import) and other manufactured goods) (30.7% for export and 29.4% for import).

In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, the Intra–EU27 trade in goods amounted to 38161.0 million euro for dispatches and to 50358.2 million euro for arrivals, representing 72.4% of total exports and 70.5% of total imports.

In the period 1.I–31.VII 2022, the Extra–EU27 trade in goods amounted to 14512.7 million euro for exports and to 21084.1 million euro for imports, representing 27.6% of total exports and 29.5% of total imports.