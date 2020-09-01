Romania’s forex reserves down to EUR 36,769 M in August

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (NBR) stood at EUR 35,768 million at the end of August, down by EUR 481 million from EUR 36,249 billion a month ago, according to the latest statistics released by the NBR on Tuesday.

Inflows recorded in August amounted to EUR1,36 million, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, and into the European Commission’s accounts, other, while outflows amounted to EUR 1,841 million, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.

The level of the gold reserve remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth EUR 5.497 billion, as per the current international prices.

Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of August 31, 2020 stood at EUR 41,265 million, as against EUR 41,808 million on July 31, 2020.

Payments due in September 2020 on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly EUR 2,171 million.