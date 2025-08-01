As of 31 July 2025, Romania’s international reserves reached EUR 72.86 billion, marking a significant increase from EUR 67.63 billion at the end of June, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Friday.

The surge was largely driven by substantial foreign exchange inflows totaling EUR 6.74 billion. These included changes in foreign currency-denominated required reserves from credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts, and proceeds from recent Eurobond issuances. Specifically, the Ministry of Finance raised EUR 1.5 billion through Eurobonds denominated in euros and approximately USD 3.21 billion through dollar-denominated Eurobonds.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange outflows amounted to EUR 1.79 billion, covering changes in required reserves, interest and principal payments on public foreign currency debt, and disbursements from the European Commission’s account.

Stable Gold Reserves

Romania’s gold holdings remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes, though their market value rose to EUR 9.64 billion due to fluctuations in the international price of gold.

Breakdown of Reserves

At the end of July:

Foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 63.23 billion , up from EUR 58.28 billion in June.

Total international reserves (foreign currencies plus gold) reached EUR 72.86 billion, compared to EUR 67.63 billion a month earlier.

Upcoming External Debt Payments

For August 2025, Romania is scheduled to make external public and publicly guaranteed debt payments totaling approximately EUR 611 million.