Romania’s total external debt up by EUR 2.6 bln in the first 6 months. FDI – EUR 4,37 bln

In January – June 2022, the balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of EUR 12,298 million, compared with EUR 7,203 million in the same year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania says in a press release. The breakdown shows that the deficit on trade in goods widened by EUR 4,189 million, the surplus on services increased by EUR 487 million, the primary income deficit grew by EUR 1,349 million, while the secondary income surplus narrowed by EUR 44 million.

Non-residents’ direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 4,379 million (compared with EUR 3,605 million in January – June 2021), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 3,115 million and EUR 1,264 million, respectively.

In January – June 2022, total external debt increased by EUR 2,645 million, of which:

long-term external debt at end-June 2022 ran at EUR 93,691 million (68.3 percent of total external debt), down 3.6 percent against end-2021;

short-term external debt at end-June 2022 amounted to EUR 43,571 million (31.7 percent of total external debt), up 16.3 percent from end-2021.