Senate passes The legislative bill to simplify taxation of individual investors on the capital market

The Romanian Senate adopted today, February 2, the legislative proposal to simplify the taxation of investors in the capital market. Of the 120 senators present, 118 voted in favor, one abstention and one vote against. The legislative proposal will go to the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making forum.

‘We welcome the decision of the Romanian Senate to adopt, with a vast majority, this legislative project that comes in support of the capital market and investors. Today’s vote is a confirmation of the usefulness of this approach and its relevance for all market players. We strongly believe that by finally adopting and applying the provisions of this legislative proposal, we will be able to encourage the population to be more present in the capital market, thus facilitating the access of Romanian companies to financing. This law brings benefits to everyone and, ultimately, to the Romanian economy. We look forward to the debates in the Chamber of Deputies and we continue to support this legislative proposal’, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.