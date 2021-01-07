Sergiu Oprescu takes over the helm of the Alpha Bank holding

Sergiu Oprescu, executive president of Alpha Bank Romania, was appointed president of the holding that manages the international network of banks of Alpha Bank Group from Greece.

The holding, 100% owned by Alpha Bank Group Greece, includes Alpha Bank Romania, Alpha Bank Cyprus and Alpha Bank Albania.

Sergiu Oprescu, aged 56, started working within Alpha Bank since early 90s. He became CEO Alpha Bank Romania in 2007. At present Oprescu is also president of the Managing Board of the Romanian Bank Association.

He graduated the Aeronautics Faculty of Colorado University and has several executive programme at Harvard Business School, Stanford and London Business School.

Alpha Bank Greece is the first foreign bank group that opened a Bank in Romania after 1990: the branch in Bucharest in 1994-1995.