The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of Fondul Proprietatea (FP) has voted to cancel the ongoing process to select an alternative investment fund manager and sole administrator, initially launched following a shareholder decision in September 2023.

The vote at the OGMS followed a clear pattern, and after passing the first item on the agenda, the rest became largely procedural. As a result, the favored partnership in the selection process – ROCA I FP, comprising Impetum Group and the Luxembourg-based IRE AIFM HUB – will not be able to be designated as the winning candidate or sign the management contract.

The rejection was met with applause from the OGMS, which had a quorum exceeding one-third, with a substantial physical presence of individual investors. The main objection was that a more local approach to FP’s management falls short of the high standards maintained by Franklin Templeton over the past 15 years. The decision to restart the manager selection process comes amid hesitation from the state, which was recorded in August as a significant shareholder through the Ministry of Finance with an 11.57% stake, and the entry of a new player into the shareholder base.

In response, ROCA FP stated that the restart of the selection process represents motivation for them to move forward, “strongly believing in the potential and strategic role of Fondul Proprietatea for Romania’s economy.”

“We will participate again and present the same solution, confident that the project we support is the most suitable for both the future of Fondul Proprietatea and Romania.

We are proud to have been the first mixed team, including Romanian professionals, to reach this stage in the selection of a Fondul Proprietatea administrator. We went through a rigorous process and successive rounds of due diligence carried out by some of the world’s leading consultants. We entered this process convinced that local experience and expertise must serve the Fund and, by extension, the national economy. Unfortunately, a professional process built in the interest of shareholders was lost today.

We also regret that the current administrator did not allow us to present our proposed strategy to shareholders during the OGMS. As a result of the decision to restart the selection process, shareholders were not able to debate or vote on our proposal today.

Our strategy is complex and solid. We developed it with the view that only transforming the Fund into a relevant investment engine, a benchmark of governance and transparency, can ensure long-term growth for both the Fund and the country—a growth opportunity Romania urgently needs and cannot afford to lose. We remain convinced this is the right direction.

The process was not without challenges, including extensive disinformation campaigns intended to manipulate public opinion and influence the vote to serve the interests of opportunistic groups. Still, the support and trust we received throughout this journey show that the values we championed—responsibility, transparency, continuity—are shared and appreciated.

We remain committed to being an active voice advocating for the long-term development of Fondul Proprietatea. We believe it can and must become a cornerstone of scaling Romania’s economy, and we will continue to support this direction with the same determination,” said Andrei Cionca, Permanent Representative ROCA FP.