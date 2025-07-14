Societe Generale announces the appointment of Laurent Mirjol as Chief Executive Officer for Societe Generale Global Solution Centre (SG GSC) Romania, effective 1st of June 2025.
In this new role, Laurent Mirjol will oversee the activities and develop the strategy of Societe Generale Global Solution Centre Romania to increase efficiency, performance and value creation for Societe Generale Group.
With over 20 years of experience in the management of operations and strategic transformation, Laurent brings a strong track record of driving growth, innovation and operation excellence. Since joining Societe Generale in 2001, Laurent has held several positions notably in Investment Banking. Between 2017 and 2022, he was Global Chief Operating Officer for Global Banking Technology & Operations, where he successfully steered the evolution of the operating model as well as strategic transformations.
Laurent Mirjol succeeds to Philippe Gabulon, who will step down in July from his role after more than 30 years in the Group.
