SOLO Fintech launches the first fully digital accounting service dedicated to Independent Professionals

SOLO Fintech launches the first digital accounting service addressing exclusively Independent Professionals.

SOLO targets liberal professionals (architects, doctors, lawyers), freelancers, creatives, but also couriers or UBER and Bolt drivers. In a monthly subscription of 89 lei, clients get fast mobile invoicing, complete accounting services, and fully automated tax filling. The price includes free of charge the full service of setting up a Certified Natural Person.

SOLO Fintech was created in 2020, as part of Novel Ventures start-up accelerator, by Bogdan Georgescu, Bookster Founder, and ex. Managing Partner Colliers International, Alexandru Anghel, ex. Management Consultant at Boston Consulting Group and Annemarie Fabian, ex. Consultant Colliers International.

“We were happy to see a high interest in our solution, even before the official launch of SOLO. We already have over 100 clients and we have signed partnerships with several large companies, in the fast delivery industry and microfinancing. We also have advanced discussions with other companies in IT, health, HORECA, etc”, stated Bogdan Georgescu, one of SOLO’s co-founders.

By the end of the year, the company targets 1.000 clients, and by the end of 2022, SOLO’s goal is to attract 10.000 clients. Medium and long term, the team aims to scale the business by extending the services to small and medium-sized businesses and launching the solution to other markets in Europe, such as Turkey, Poland, and Italy.

Presently, there are over 400.000 Certified Natural Persons and 50.000 Independent Natural Persons in Romania.

Following an initial investment worth 300.000 euros, the company intends to attract new financing round, after the official launch.