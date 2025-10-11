S&P Confirms Romania’s BBB- Rating with Negative Outlook

The financial rating agency S&P has assigned Romania a BBB-/Negative/A-3 rating as a key element considered during the annual credit rating review. This is the lowest step within the investment-grade category, but still above junk status.

In an annual review, S&P Global Ratings assesses current credit ratings against the latest country performance data and any recent market developments. According to Profit.ro, ratings from the three major agencies—S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s—are critical indicators for investors, especially those lending to the state, as they reflect the government’s ability to meet current and future debt obligations. A higher rating results in better borrowing costs, while remaining within the investment-grade category—where Romania currently sits at the lowest tier across all three major agencies—is crucial for the Romanian state.

In July, S&P decided to reaffirm Romania’s long- and short-term ratings at BBB-/A-3, in both foreign and local currency, maintaining a negative outlook even after the recent fiscal measures adopted by the Bolojan government. The BBB- rating represents the lowest investment-grade level; the measures taken by the government have so far avoided a downgrade to junk status. At the time, the agency praised the initial steps taken by the new government, calling them the most substantial fiscal correction attempt in Romania since the 2008 global financial crisis. However, it noted that economic and political challenges could undermine the government’s ambitious agenda, including coalition cohesion, while the medium-term fiscal strategy post-2026 remains uncertain, particularly given the rotation principle of the current prime minister’s term.

A month later, Fitch maintained Romania’s rating at BBB-, the last investment-grade tier, with a negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects fragile public finances, weak economic growth prospects, while political uncertainty decreased with the formation of the new government, though political polarization remains high.

Most recently, last month, Moody’s confirmed Romania’s Baa3 rating, also the lowest investment-grade step, with a negative outlook. The agency noted that fiscal measures adopted in July and September significantly improved Romania’s fiscal prospects, but significant implementation risks remain. Maintaining the negative outlook reflects the substantial risks in executing the government’s ambitious fiscal consolidation program, according to Moody’s.