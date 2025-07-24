According to estimates by Standard & Poor’s, the latest austerity measures taken by the Bolojan Cabinet should contribute to reducing the deficit to approximately 7.7% of GDP in 2025 and to 6.4% in 2026, from 9.3% in 2024. The agency maintains Romania’s rating but also its negative outlook. The government’s fiscal measures are being implemented in a difficult macroeconomic context, characterized, among other things, by an economic slowdown, high and rising inflation, and a large current account (CA) deficit, according to the S&P analysis.

Standard & Poor’s also notes political challenges related to the implementation of the fiscal consolidation plan. The agency confirmed Romania’s sovereign credit ratings of “BBB-/A-3”. The outlook remains negative, but a downgrade to “junk” status is avoided. The negative outlook reflects the agency’s view that public finance risks will remain high in the coming years, despite announced consolidation measures.

Pessimistic scenario: The ratings could be downgraded within the next two years if Romania’s fiscal consolidation path significantly deviates from expectations. This could occur if the government’s measures are insufficient or if modest economic growth hinders their effectiveness. The ratings could also be lowered if the country’s external debt significantly exceeds current assumptions, or if financing conditions for Romania’s large and persistent current account deficit deteriorate. This might happen if the fiscal adjustment does not reduce external deficits or if EU fund disbursements are significantly delayed.

Optimistic scenario: The agency could revise the outlook to stable if Romania’s external and fiscal deficits are substantially reduced, supported by an economic recovery.

Agency analysis:

“The government enjoys a large parliamentary majority, which enabled the adoption of several fiscal consolidation measures. The overall fiscal impact of the measures is 1.1% of GDP in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026, distributed relatively evenly between revenue and expenditure measures. In our view, and considering the side effects on the economy, this will contribute to reducing the deficit below 7.7% of GDP this year and to 6.4% in 2026, from 9.3% in 2024, the highest level since 2009. We also understand that the government intends to adopt additional measures in the form of two reform packages in the coming months, which could lead to further, though smaller, consolidation than the initiatives already adopted.

The fiscal correction, along with stricter reform efforts in line with the country’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), will, in our view, help accelerate EU fund inflows to Romania. In total, Romania still has access to nearly EUR 18 billion, about 5% of the estimated 2025 GDP, from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) through 2026, as well as over EUR 26 billion, or over 7% of GDP, from the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021–2027. These funds will support economic growth and help finance the external deficit in the coming years,” the analysis states.

Baseline forecasts:

“Our baseline forecasts underpinning Romania’s ‘BBB-’ rating assume the government will maintain the country’s high twin deficits. However, we believe there is a risk that economic and political challenges could undermine the government’s ambitious policy agenda, while the medium-term fiscal strategy post-2026 remains uncertain.

The fiscal correction is occurring amid multiple economic challenges: Economic growth has slowed considerably since last year, and the consolidation measures will further dampen it, leading us to lower our GDP growth forecasts to 0.3% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026. Romania’s current account deficit will remain high, and we expect fiscal tightening to only partially reduce it, to 7.5% of GDP on average through 2028. Inflation remains among the highest in Central and Eastern Europe, and we expect rising electricity prices and fiscal measures, including VAT hikes, to push inflation toward 9% in the coming months.

High inflation levels pose a challenge for the National Bank of Romania (NBR), which is unlikely to ease monetary policy in the coming months despite the economic slowdown,” S&P states.

On Prime Minister Bolojan’s fiscal measures:

The new government led by Prime Minister Bolojan quickly adopted a set of consolidation measures—the most significant fiscal correction effort in Romania since the global financial crisis of 2008. The proposed fiscal measures will reduce deficits but are also likely to slow the economy, according to S&P. On the positive side, the new government’s fiscal correction and reform agenda will help unlock EU funds.

Romania’s extended election season has concluded. The 2024 “super election year” included local, European, presidential, and parliamentary elections, ending with the annulment by Romania’s Constitutional Court of the first round of the presidential election results due to alleged foreign interference. The decision led to political tensions and protests. The presidential elections were repeated in early May, resulting in a victory for independent candidate Nicușor Dan over anti-establishment candidate George Simion.

Meanwhile, the previous government led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned after his presidential candidate failed to reach the runoff. After a brief interim period, Ilie Bolojan was appointed Prime Minister, the agency notes.

Persistent political risks in implementing fiscal measures:

“Prime Minister Bolojan appears to have a strong mandate for his reform and fiscal correction agenda, supported by the president and a large parliamentary majority, but we expect persistent political risks to the implementation of this agenda. The current government is composed of four parties: the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reform-oriented Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). An independent group of delegates also plays a significant role; together, they hold nearly two-thirds of the seats in Parliament.

However, we expect the implementation of multiple reform measures and the strict consolidation agenda to test the cohesion of the ruling coalition over the next two years. Additionally, Prime Minister Bolojan’s term will end in late 2026, under a power-sharing agreement with the PSD, requiring him to transfer the position to a coalition partner. This affects the outlook for reform and fiscal policy beyond 2026, especially with the next parliamentary elections scheduled for late 2028.

The fiscal correction will further suppress already weak growth prospects for this year. We lowered our real growth forecast to 0.3% for this year (from 1.8% previously) and to 1.3% for 2026 (from 2.6%). Growth slowed to 0.8% last year (from an average of 4% in 2021–2023), and this trend continued in the first half of 2025. Domestic demand weakened due to slower wage growth and a slight softening of the labor market (from historically low unemployment levels seen in 2023 and 2024). However, import demand remained high while external demand declined, partly due to weakening demand from Romania’s main EU trade partners, including Germany. For 2026, we expect a mild economic recovery driven by external demand and EU-funded investments,” the S&P report says.

Importance of EU funds:

Unlocking EU funds for public investment will boost medium-term growth. In this context, the government’s fiscal policy and reform agenda should help unlock funds potentially available to Romania. The country has been under the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) since 2020, and many key milestones in the RRP have not been met, leading to delays in the availability of EU funds.

EU funds worth approximately EUR 44 billion, representing over 12% of the estimated 2025 GDP, are still available to Romania under the current 2021–2027 multiannual financial framework and the RRF. These funds will enable higher investment in sectors such as energy transition, transportation, and healthcare, according to S&P.

Long-term challenges:

Romania’s economy continues to face several long-term challenges, including adverse demographic trends that are expected to persist. The shrinking working-age population could increasingly slow economic growth in the absence of reform efforts to address labor market mismatches, improve the business environment, and ultimately slow net emigration. Over the past decade, Romania’s working-age population has declined by about 1.1% per year, and we expect only marginal improvement in the coming years.

Economic imbalances to remain high:

“We expect deficits to fall below 6% by 2028. However, this still means that net public debt will rise above 60% of GDP by 2028, and interest payments will exceed 9% of public revenues by then. Inflation levels, already among the highest in the region, will rise further due to higher electricity prices, VAT hikes, excise increases, and other factors—reaching around 9% in the coming months.

Despite fiscal tightening and a slowing economy, current account deficits will remain high in the coming years, though partially financed by EU funds,” S&P notes.

The recently announced fiscal adjustment measures aim to reduce Romania’s general government deficit in this year and next, from a very high level of 9.3% of GDP in 2024. The measures are relatively balanced between revenue-side and expenditure-side actions and mainly include:

A reduction in publicly funded investments not financed by EU funds by 0.5% of GDP in 2025;

Higher excises and VAT rates, and reclassification of several goods into higher VAT brackets, with a fiscal impact estimated at 0.4% of GDP in 2025 and 1.1% in 2026;

Several tax increases (e.g., bank tax and expansion of the health tax), equivalent to 0.1% of GDP in 2025 and 0.4% in 2026;

Cuts in public sector bonuses and targeted reductions in education and healthcare spending of about 0.1% of GDP in 2025 and 0.3% in 2026;

A freeze on public sector wages in 2026, amounting to 1.4% of GDP.

“In our view, these packages should be sufficient to reduce the budget deficit to 7.7% of GDP this year and 6.4% in 2026, but we note some caveats. First, we believe the side effects of these measures on the economy could be greater, ultimately diminishing their impact. Second, consolidation measures taken by the previous government have so far proven ineffective in reducing the deficit this year, so we will closely monitor the effectiveness of the new measures. Finally, we highlight implementation risks, especially for some measures set to take effect in 2026,” the analysis says.

Post-2027 fiscal outlook remains uncertain:

“The post-2027 fiscal outlook remains uncertain, in our view, particularly since Prime Minister Bolojan is set to step down at the end of 2026 under a power-sharing deal with PSD. Structural fiscal reforms, including those aimed at improving tax administration efficiency and governance in state-owned enterprises, will support continued consolidation after 2027, but the resulting fiscal gains will likely be modest. Notably, the European Commission has indicated that the fiscal adjustment implied by these measures is broad enough to allow Romania to begin receiving RRF funds, despite remaining under the EDP.

Despite the overall deficit reduction, public debt (excluding liquid state assets) will continue to rise in the coming years, exceeding 60% of GDP by 2027. We believe the country will need to increase its reliance on international markets to finance its needs. Romania has performed strongly in recent years in issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds. In addition, external financing sources are available through the RRF’s loan component and from pan-European financial institutions,” S&P states.

More than 50% of public debt is denominated in foreign currency, mainly in euros.

Romania will also continue tapping the domestic market, including through retail bond sales, despite the domestic banking sector’s already significant exposure to the public sector—nearly 30% of its assets.

With higher financing needs, we estimate interest spending will average 8.7% of public revenues between 2025 and 2028.

“Fiscal consolidation will help gradually reduce Romania’s current account deficit to 7.5% of GDP on average between 2025 and 2028, from 8.4% in 2024. We expect the goods trade deficit to remain slightly below 9% of GDP over the next few years, reflecting strong domestic demand and underlying competitiveness issues. Consequently, gross external financing needs will remain above 100% of capital account receipts and usable reserves on average in 2025–2028. However, we expect the external financing mix to benefit from increased EU fund inflows in the coming years, after a temporary decline in 2024.

Overall, EU grant inflows and foreign direct investment could cover around 50% of current account deficits on average, supporting the NBR’s reserve position. We estimate reserves will remain at around 4.5 months of current account payments over the next three years.

Even so, we expect Romania’s narrow net external debt (our preferred measure, subtracting liquid external assets from gross external debt) to rise to about 49% of capital account receipts by 2028—almost 20 percentage points above 2022 levels. This is primarily due to foreign borrowing by the government. Between 2020 and 2024, the government’s external debt stock more than doubled to over EUR 100 billion, or nearly 29% of the estimated 2025 GDP,” the report notes.

Inflation levels remain among the highest in Central and Eastern Europe:

“The effects of previous procyclical fiscal policy and strong wage growth in 2023 and 2024 mean inflation levels remain among the highest in Central and Eastern Europe, at 5.8% in June this year. We expect inflation to rise sharply in the coming months, possibly to nearly 9%, resulting in an average inflation rate of over 7% in 2025.

Key drivers of this sharp increase include rising electricity prices (previously subsidized), higher VAT rates, increased excise taxes, and a slight depreciation of the Romanian leu against the euro since May. While these effects will largely be transitory, we expect inflation to remain above the NBR’s 2.5% target (±1 percentage point) for at least the next two years.

These inflationary prospects pose a challenge for the central bank, and we expect the NBR will likely keep interest rates steady in the coming months. Furthermore, following the first round of the presidential elections in May, Romania experienced a period of market volatility and exchange rate pressure, which the NBR attempted to counter through substantial forex market interventions. Since then, the NBR has rebuilt some of its reserves, supported by government foreign bond issuance and incoming EU funds—both expected to continue in the coming months.

Romania’s banking sector is predominantly foreign-owned and largely deposit-funded, which we consider a limited risk for the government. Non-performing loans remain in the low-risk category under EBA definitions, despite a slight increase. Profitability in 2024 slightly decreased from the peak in 2023, and capital and liquidity indicators remain healthy. Private sector credit stands at about 23% of GDP, reflecting a low level of financial intermediation. The banking sector’s high exposure to construction and real estate loans, along with elevated corporate indebtedness and a significant share of foreign currency loans, could threaten financial stability if risks materialize,” writes Standard & Poor’s.