Stanleybet Capital plans to attract up to EUR 2.5 – 4 M through private placement of bonds

Stanleybet Capital, a superstructure of the Game World Group – one of the main operators of sports betting and gambling in Romania, wants to attract between 2.5 – 4 million euros through a private placement of bonds denominated in lei, unsubordinated, unsecured, non-convertible and with a maturity of 3 years, which runs from July 27th to August 30th. The funding will be used to support the group’s accelerated growth over the next three years, as Stanleybet Capital’s management aims for a turnover of 600 million lei in 2024.

The funds raised will be invested in the optimization of the online sports betting and gambling platform, in the expansion and digitization of the Stanleybet sports network of betting agencies, the implementation of mobile applications, and the development of the Stanleybet Plus network of premium agencies.

The intermediary of this investment is the brokerage company Goldring

“The gambling industry also suffered last year, from the Coronavirus pandemic, which, at the same time, gave momentum to online sports betting and gambling platforms. In an industry with many challenges – in terms of legislation, competition, consumer behavior and perception in society – the business of the companies within the Game World Group has been adjusted to withstand and capitalize on market opportunities. This private placement will help us to grow intensely in the next three years by achieving the strategic objective to build the best technological omnichannel solution that will provide the Romanian consumer with a conservative profile a unitary experience, both online and in agencies. This includes the optimization of the online platforms, the modernization and digitization of the agencies throughout the country, as well as expansion of the network of agencies,” states Csaba Tanko , Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stanleybet Capital.

For this year, the management of the Game World / Stanleybet Capital group estimates revenue of approximately 418 million lei (double compared to 2020) and a net profit of 37.8 million lei. Also, for 2024, the management of the group aims at a revenue of 600 million lei and a net profit of 83 million lei.

Stanleybet Capital S.A. was established in November last year as an entity (holding company) with an integrative role for the business lines that had been developed since 1999 on the gambling and sports betting market in Romania by the companies from the Game World group.