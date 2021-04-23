4th edition of Made in Romania kicks off, BVB launches a new digitalized program platform

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has aunched today, April 22, the 4th edition of the Made in Romania program and a new, fully digitized platform of the project, which connects companies, investors and consultants. The platform is available on www.investingromania.com. Made in Romania opens the nomination period as well for the companies to be included in this year’s edition, starting from today, April 22, until June 30. „Made in Romania is Bucharest Stock Exchange’s flagship program for the development and promotion of the Romanian entrepreneurial environment. Through Made in Romania we build an ecosystem whose core is the Romanian stock market, a framework in which local entrepreneurs can promote their business and get in touch with capital providers active on the local market, using a modern technological platform. We find the evidence of the success of this program, now at its fourth edition, both in the growing number of companies that participated from one edition to another, but also in the financing rounds that companies in this program have carried out in recent years through BVB, which have a total value of approximately EUR 80mn”, said Radu Hanga, BVB’s Chairman of the Board.

By launching the platform, BVB intends to turn the Made in Romania program into a fully digitized one and allows entrepreneurs to get in touch with investors and consultants, as well as with other entrepreneurs registered on the platform.

“Because of the pandemic period digitalization is no longer just an option for most businesses to continue. This pandemic offered us, at Bucharest Stock Exchange, the opportunity to prepare the transition of the Made in Romania program to the digital area. We are delighted that we have found in Microsoft the partner that offered us the technological know-how to develop the Made in Romania platform. Thus, entrepreneurs have at their disposal a simple and in the same time a complex technological mechanism for attracting financing, whether we are talking about the stock market, business angels, venture capital or banks, as well as access to business acceleration programs and, of course, consultants experienced in business’s development. We want Made in Romania to be like a «one-stop-shop» for entrepreneurs, where they have access to all the necessary mechanisms for development”, said Adrian Tanase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We are in time when we turn to technology even more to innovate and provide hope and solutions for the future. The next breakthroughs will come not only from technology providers, but from entrepreneurs and Romanian organizations from across industries that creatively build upon this digital opportunity. By adding the Microsoft Cloud capabilities to this unique program powered by BVB, we aim to inspire Romanian entrepreneurs to define and build the future of a resilient and sustainable digital economy”, said Daniel Rusen, Marketing and Operations Director, Microsoft Romania.

The Made in Romania program is structured in 4 stages. In the first stage, starting today until June 30, Romanian entrepreneurs, partners and supporters, employees of the Romanian companies, as well as members of the Nomination Committee can nominate companies through the platform www.investingromania.com. Between May and June this year, BVB will organize regional workshops and webinars for semifinalist companies from previous editions, for nominated companies in the current edition or registered on the platform.

In the second stage, in July, BVB together with the members of the Nomination Committee will select 50 companies, from all the applications received. In the third stage, in August, the public will establish by vote one of the 15 finalist companies of this edition, out of the 50 semifinalist ones. The other 14 finalist companies will be chosen by a Jury of experts in various fields of economics. In the last stage of the program, in September, BVB will announce the 15 finalist companies of this edition during an Awards Gala.

The Nominating Committee consists of the following persons:

George Cozos, Small&Medium Business Sales Manager, Microsoft Romania

Gabriel Sidor, Immersion Lab, Director, UiPath

Alexandra Bran, CFO & Board Member, ROCA Investments

Monica Ivan, CEO, BRK Financial Group

Mihai Purcarea, CEO, BRD Asset Management

Alexandru Stefan Vlaicu, Investment Banking Manager, BT Capital Partners

Ion Dumitru, CEO, DoingBusiness.ro

Mihaela Mihailescu, Associate Director, Bancher Senior, EBRD

Sergiu Voicu, Journalist, Digi24

Adriana Iordan, VP Product & Marketing, SeedBlink

Vasile Andrian, Partner & Head of Audit & FAS, Mazars Romania

Mihai Logofatu, CEO & Co-founder, Bittnet Group

The members of the Jury who will decide the finalist companies from the Made in Romania 2021 edition are:

Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board, Bucharest Stock Exchange

Daniel Rusen, Marketing and Operations Director, Microsoft Romania

Rudolf Vizental, CEO, ROCA Investments

Alexandru Mihailciuc, VP, Sales Engineering & Customer Success, UiPath

Razvan Butucaru, Partner, Audit & Financial Advisory, Mazars Romania

Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, CFA, Deputy CEO, TradeVille

Razvan Ra?, Deputy CEO, BRK Financial Group

Daniel Szekely, Executive Director IMM & Micro, Banca Transilvania

Irina Neacsu, Executive Corporate Finance Director, BRD

Cristian Herghelegiu, CEO, Dendrio

Andrei Dudoiu, CEO & Co-founder, SeedBlink

Jose Maria Martinez de Alegria, Consultant, Horvath & Partners Management Consulting

Made in Romania project was launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2017, to identify and promote the top companies in Romania.