A month after its listing Aquila benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group

Aquila, a player on the consumer goods distribution market in Romania, benefits starting with December 29, a month after its listing, from the Issuer Market Maker (IMM) services provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK). Aquila went public on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market on November 29, after the successful conclusion of an Initial Public Offering worth RON 367mn (EUR 74mn), the largest primary IPO conducted so far by an entrepreneurial company on the Romanian capital market. A month after the listing, the market capitalization of the company is RON 1.1bn (EUR 223mn).

‘Aquila is the largest consumer goods distribution company, and we have ambitious growth goals by capitalizing on market opportunities and recently attracted funds from investors. We want Aquila shares to be included in local and international indices. Our collaboration with BRK Financial Group will help us significantly in this endeavor, as well as in achieving our goal of adding value to shareholders and investors by increasing liquidity’, said Jean Dumitrescu, Aquila Investor Relations Director.

‘The Issuer’s Market Maker program has proven its usefulness and efficiency this year. If at the end of 2020 we had eight financial instruments included in this program, now, a year later, we have 18 such instruments. Improving the liquidity of the market and implicitly of each issuer is one of our objectives and we will continue to make efforts in this regard. We are glad that Aquila chose to access this program shortly after the listing. We want to keep the pace in 2022 so that a growing number of companies would take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Issuer’s Market Maker program’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The Issuer’s Market Maker activity will be performed by BRK Financial Group based on a contract signed with Aquila. AQ share is the thirteenth financial instrument for which the BRK team offers the Issuer’s Market Maker services.

‘We welcome the decision of Aquila to use the Issuer’s Market Making service offered by BRK Financial Group, shortly after the listing. Liquidity contributes in the long run to reducing volatility and thus the associated risk. I noticed empirically that in the top of daily turnovers, the shares that have the liquidity provided by a market maker occupy leading positions. Our commitment in this partnership is to list a minimum volume of 50,000 shares (both in terms of buying and selling). Based on the experience gained in other partnerships, we have calibrated the listing parameters so that the company meets the FTSE Russell liquidity requirements to be included in the Emerging Markets index series. We emphasize that for a newly listed company, the road to indices is easier than in the case of long-standing companies, from the perspective of the monitoring duration’, said Monica Ivan, BRK Financial Group CEO.

The total number of the financial instruments listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange that benefit from the Issuer’s Market Maker program is 18 (out of which 17 shares and one bond issue).

The IMM is the participant in the BVB’s trading system that has taken on the role of sustaining the liquidity of a financial instrument, based on a contract concluded with the issuer of the financial instruments, as well as with BVB.